Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 24,176 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.8% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.08% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 237.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVRE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,180. The company has a market capitalization of $257.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $54.30.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.