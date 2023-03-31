WAX (WAXP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.70 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $166.17 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,559,055 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,425,288,123.0422244 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06865688 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $5,342,975.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars.

