WAX Price Tops $0.0689 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $167.14 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,956,260 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,425,643,965.141072 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06857593 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $8,643,444.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

