Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Up to $301.95

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $301.95, but opened at $315.32. Watsco shares last traded at $315.32, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

Watsco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

