Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Up to $301.95

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $301.95, but opened at $315.32. Watsco shares last traded at $315.32, with a volume of 105 shares traded.
Watsco Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%.
Watsco Increases Dividend
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
