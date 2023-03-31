Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.8% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $162.96. 337,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,676. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.55 and its 200 day moving average is $158.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.27.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

