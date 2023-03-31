Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading Up 4.6%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.07 and last traded at C$17.05. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.30.

Wall Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.51. The stock has a market cap of C$580.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.49, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Get Wall Financial alerts:

Wall Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 15.96%. Wall Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.70%.

About Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.