Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading Up 4.6%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.07 and last traded at C$17.05. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.30.
Wall Financial Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.51. The stock has a market cap of C$580.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.49, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Wall Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 15.96%. Wall Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.70%.
About Wall Financial
Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.
