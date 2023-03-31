Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) CEO Acquires $339,500.00 in Stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. 6,684,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,052,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.07.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

