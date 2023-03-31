Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.84 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $98.84 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00012753 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00201370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,515.99 or 1.00004936 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.50305076 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $7,018,992.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.