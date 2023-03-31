Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.76) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vonovia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.40.

Vonovia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $17.01 on Monday. Vonovia has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $48.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

