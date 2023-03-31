Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 185 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.27) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.41) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.04) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.47).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

LON VOD opened at GBX 89.54 ($1.10) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.76. The stock has a market cap of £24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,492.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.30 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

