Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIVHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.41) to €12.30 ($13.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.41) to €13.60 ($14.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.