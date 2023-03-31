Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CTO Sells $59,816.79 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $59,816.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,895.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,332. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 35.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 346,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 20.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

