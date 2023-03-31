Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 291,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,080. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.