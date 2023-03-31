VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 25,578 shares.The stock last traded at $68.23 and had previously closed at $67.82.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a market cap of $577.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.00.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. CFA was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

