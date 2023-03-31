VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $498,000.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

