Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,267,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.59. 399,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,849. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.