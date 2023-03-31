Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $240,299.26 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,439.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00315307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00072821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00552898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.83 or 0.00435406 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,433,685 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

