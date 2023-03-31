VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Stock Performance

Shares of VBVBF opened at $50.30 on Monday. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $50.30.

