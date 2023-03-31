Verasity (VRA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.52 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $64.23 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

