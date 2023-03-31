Venus BUSD Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.24 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02198274 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,423,606.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

