Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.01.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Ventas’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Articles

