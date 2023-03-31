Velas Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Velas has a total market capitalization of $48.19 million and $1.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00038999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,432,604,778 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

