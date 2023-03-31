Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 236.40 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 236.40 ($2.90). 396,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 658,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.80 ($2.77).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 293 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Up 2.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £604.69 million, a P/E ratio of 573.88 and a beta of 1.66.
Vanquis Banking Group Dividend Announcement
