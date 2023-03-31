Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $570,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. 1,057,137 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

