Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises about 1.6% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,716,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,023,000 after buying an additional 44,996 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 9.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,524 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 309,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 165,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VFVA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.56. 53,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $598.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average is $99.81.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.