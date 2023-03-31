Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 84,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.84. The company had a trading volume of 383,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,988. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.53. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

