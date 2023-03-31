Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 13.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 41,029 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 761,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $201.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

