Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 21.1% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $370.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

