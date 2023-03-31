Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $185.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

