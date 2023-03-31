Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,593. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

