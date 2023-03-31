Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.2% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.16. 104,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,248. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

