Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $185.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.81.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

