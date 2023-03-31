Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Newman & Schimel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 398,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 402,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,692. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.