Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 18,825 shares.The stock last traded at $118.97 and had previously closed at $118.06.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average is $125.15. The stock has a market cap of $802.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

