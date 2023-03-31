Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $207.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

