Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of VO opened at $207.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

