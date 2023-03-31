Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $189.67. 24,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,282. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.62 and its 200 day moving average is $182.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

