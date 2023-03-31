Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 7.5% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.37 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.40.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.