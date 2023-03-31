Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,528. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

