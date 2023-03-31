Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 655.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,557 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,792. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

