Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3698 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Performance

VCE traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.50. 8,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.30. Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$39.01 and a 12 month high of C$48.36.

