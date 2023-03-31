Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,731,000 after acquiring an additional 124,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 200,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,505. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

