Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Mendel Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 10.3% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,611,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

