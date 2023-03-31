Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Rating) were up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.59 and last traded at C$33.59. Approximately 51,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 92,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.25.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.87.

