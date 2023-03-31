Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Valeo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. Valeo has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

