V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.94.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.22. 7,654,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,735,187. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,994,000 after purchasing an additional 968,595 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.