Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,629.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.98.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $354.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $24,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,782,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 226.5% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,868,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,658 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,294,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 32,495.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 485,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 484,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 597.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 43.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,503,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after acquiring an additional 458,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

