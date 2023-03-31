Universal (NYSE:UVV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Universal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Universal stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Universal has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 3.81%.

In other news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $267,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Universal during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

