Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Up 8%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.69. Approximately 6,266,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 10,807,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $1,322,019. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 85.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.