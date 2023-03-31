United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.90. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 7,310,710 shares traded.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after buying an additional 884,538 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth $11,345,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $5,961,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,078.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 144,384 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

